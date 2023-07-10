Pedestrian killed in series of hit-and-run crashes in South Bend

A woman is dead after South Bend police responded to two crashes on Sunday which they say stemmed from an argument at the Prosper Apartments on Jefferson Boulevard.

Officials with St. Joseph County’s Fatal Crash Team say a man and a woman took off driving from the apartment complex in two separate cars and were swerving and bumping each other on Jefferson Boulevard going west around 4:30 p.m.

Officials say a car driven by a 26-year-old man intentionally bumped into another car which in turn went off the roadway and hit a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk.

That pedestrian, 39-year-old Nicole Arnold, died Sunday night from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

After the collision on Jefferson, the man continued driving, but then crashed into three more cars at the intersection of Twyckenham Drive and McKinley Avenue. Police say the man got out of his car and took off running, but was arrested by South Bend officers a short while later.

The man has not been formally charged as of Monday afternoon, though a prosecutor’s office spokeswoman said it is likely he will be later this week.