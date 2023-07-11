Police, coroner investigating drug treatment center overdose deaths

St. Joseph County police and the coroner are investigating three deaths last week at an alcohol and drug treatment center near Mishawaka.

On July 3 police and first responders arrived at Praxis Landmark Recovery, off Elm Road south of the U.S. 20 bypass, to find 19-year-old Seth Jones of Montpelier dead from an apparent overdose. The following day they were called back to the center and found a second man, 46-year-old William Breda, also dead from an apparent overdose.

The men were found in rooms across the hall from each other. While they appeared to have overdosed on some type of drug, police issued a statement saying that, “aspects of the incident are suspicious, and no conclusions or determinations have been made at this time.”

Also on July 4, police and first responders were called to Praxis Landmark on a report that a third man, age 22, had overdosed. He was revived by Narcan and has survived.

And on Sunday, police were again called to the center, where they found a 28-year-old man dead from an apparent suicide.

Police declined to answer questions Tuesday. They said they’re awaiting toxicology and autopsy reports, along with security video and records, before concluding their investigations.

