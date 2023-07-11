© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

Police, coroner investigating drug treatment center overdose deaths

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT
Praxis Landmark Recovery, 60257 Bodnar Blvd., Mishawaka. Police are investigating three overdose deaths at the inpatient drug treatment center last week.
Praxis Landmark Recovery, 60257 Bodnar Blvd., Mishawaka. Police are investigating three overdose deaths at the inpatient drug treatment center last week.

St. Joseph County police and the coroner are investigating three deaths last week at an alcohol and drug treatment center near Mishawaka.

On July 3 police and first responders arrived at Praxis Landmark Recovery, off Elm Road south of the U.S. 20 bypass, to find 19-year-old Seth Jones of Montpelier dead from an apparent overdose. The following day they were called back to the center and found a second man, 46-year-old William Breda, also dead from an apparent overdose.

The men were found in rooms across the hall from each other. While they appeared to have overdosed on some type of drug, police issued a statement saying that, “aspects of the incident are suspicious, and no conclusions or determinations have been made at this time.”

Also on July 4, police and first responders were called to Praxis Landmark on a report that a third man, age 22, had overdosed. He was revived by Narcan and has survived.

And on Sunday, police were again called to the center, where they found a 28-year-old man dead from an apparent suicide.

Police declined to answer questions Tuesday. They said they’re awaiting toxicology and autopsy reports, along with security video and records, before concluding their investigations.

Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
