WVPE News
Dawn Burns
The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 30: Deniece Williams, Charles Julian & Alex Fearing, Dr. Dé Bryant.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published July 11, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT
Left: Denise Williams Center: Charles Julian & Alex Fearing Right: Dr. Dé Bryant
Left: Denise Williams Center: Charles Julian & Alex Fearing Right: Dr. Dé Bryant

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's August installment, Monday August 14th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

CFSJC
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.” Visit cfsjc.org

