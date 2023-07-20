One man killed in downtown South Bend after police chase started by Michigan law enforcement

One man is dead after being shot at by police in a chase involving numerous law enforcement agencies that ended in downtown South Bend on Wednesday evening.

Many details about the incident remain uncertain but officials say Michigan State Police attempted to arrest the man in Niles, when he led officers on a chase down into South Bend. At the end of the chase, police shot at the man. It is unclear if they hit him, or if the man fired at police prior to being fired on.

The man drove past the roundabout just south of Memorial Hospital and crashed into a South Bend police squad car before running away on foot through the McDonalds parking lot towards the river. During that foot pursuit, police shot at the man and he was later found dead at the bottom of an embankment near the St. Joseph River.

Indiana State Police is taking charge of the investigation involving multiple police agencies from both Michigan and Indiana. ISP Sgt. Ted Bohner told WVPE that at least one Michigan state trooper fired at the suspect in the incident, though it’s possible other MSP officers did as well. Bohner added that investigators believe no South Bend officers fired their weapons, though multiple units were on the scene.

Bohner did not answer whether the man driving the Kia fired at officers as he ran. Scanner traffic indicated the man shot at police, though it’s unclear as to the specifics. On a video provided to WVPE which depicts part of the pursuit, around seven gunshots can be heard, though the video does not show who was shooting.

The pursuit of the red Kia began in Niles shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to information communicated to officers on the scanner, the man allegedly assaulted officers during an initial traffic stop, though why he was pulled over in the first place is unknown.

The Kia drove down SR 933 heading into South Bend and scanner traffic during the chase indicates Michigan State Police fired at the car around the area of 933 and Dorr Road.

Bohner said investigators are still figuring out whether shots were fired during the chase and if so, who fired at whom.

MSP’s policy manual on vehicular pursuits states officers should only start a pursuit when they believe the suspect has committed a felony offense.

A spokesman for MSP did not immediately agree to an interview request from WVPE though the department put out a short statement saying officers from the agency’s Niles post “were involved in a shooting.”

Bohner said no officers were seriously injured in the incident.

Reports also indicate there was a woman in the Kia during the chase, though she was not arrested.

An autopsy for the man killed in the incident is set for Friday. Police have not released the man's name as of Thursday afternoon.

