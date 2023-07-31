© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

Goshen schools names interim superintendent

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published July 31, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT
James DuBois
Photo provided, Goshen Community Schools
/
WVPE
James DuBois was approved as interim superintendent of Goshen Community Schools

Goshen schools have named a temporary superintendent after the district’s previous administrator Stephen Hope stepped down in late June.

Last week the Goshen school board named James DuBois to interim superintendent with a contract that will last through 2023. DuBois has been a principal in the Penn Harris Madison and Baugo school systems and served as the Baugo district’s superintendent from 2008 till 2019.

Goshen’s board says it plans to conduct a search for a new permanent superintendent.

Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
