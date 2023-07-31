Goshen schools names interim superintendent

Goshen schools have named a temporary superintendent after the district’s previous administrator Stephen Hope stepped down in late June.

Last week the Goshen school board named James DuBois to interim superintendent with a contract that will last through 2023. DuBois has been a principal in the Penn Harris Madison and Baugo school systems and served as the Baugo district’s superintendent from 2008 till 2019.

Goshen’s board says it plans to conduct a search for a new permanent superintendent.