© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Former President Trump will be arraigned TODAY for his latest indictment

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published August 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT

Former president Donald Trump is expected to appear in a federal court in Washington, D.C., on charges he conspired to overturn the 2020 election results.

Here's what we're following:

  • U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan: The judge who will preside over this case is known for handing out tough sentences to Jan. 6 defendants.
  • Election impact: The magistrate judge at today's hearing could set restrictions that would limit Trump's campaign message.
  • Trump's lawyers: The attorneys who show up with Trump today could say a lot about how he is feeling about his chances of fighting these charges.
Tags
WVPE News TrumpDonald TrumpPresident Trump