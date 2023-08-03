Former President Trump will be arraigned TODAY for his latest indictment
Former president Donald Trump is expected to appear in a federal court in Washington, D.C., on charges he conspired to overturn the 2020 election results.
Here's what we're following:
- U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan: The judge who will preside over this case is known for handing out tough sentences to Jan. 6 defendants.
- Election impact: The magistrate judge at today's hearing could set restrictions that would limit Trump's campaign message.
- Trump's lawyers: The attorneys who show up with Trump today could say a lot about how he is feeling about his chances of fighting these charges.