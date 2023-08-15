South Bend council candidate jailed for allegedly hitting, choking daughter

A South Bend common council candidate has been charged with felony domestic battery for allegedly punching and strangling his 15-year-old daughter Monday.

Roosevelt Stewart, 46, is a Republican running for the council’s 2nd District seat in the Nov. 7 election.

Police responded to their home in the 1200 block of North Huey Street. Prosecutors say the girl told police that Stewart had punched her in the mouth, splitting her lip, when she refused to give him his car keys because he had been drinking. She said she also became dizzy after he wrapped his hands around her throat.

The girl's five-year-old niece also witnessed the alleged battery.

Stewart was in the St. Joseph County Jail Tuesday awaiting an initial court appearance. Prosecutors have asked the court not to let Stewart have contact with either girl as a condition of his bail.

In court records, prosecutors said Stewart also has a criminal history under a different name but they did not elaborate.

Follow WVPE for more later on this developing story.

