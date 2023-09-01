Support comes from Indiana University at South Bend’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences presenting the Bender Scholar in Residence, Professor Kim TallBear’s lecture on Native Studies, public intellectualism and seizing opportunity in crisis. Thursday October 5 th at 6PM in the Education and Arts Lecture Hall of IU South Bend. Reception with light hors d’oeuvres served before the lecture.

More at CLAS.IUSB.EDU