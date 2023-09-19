© 2023 WVPE
Former Clay High School teacher pleads guilty to sending sexual messages to students

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published September 19, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT

A former social studies teacher at Clay will see prison time after he recently admitted to sending sexually explicit messages to two female students in 2022.

On Monday, 26-year-old Caleb Long pleaded to a felony count of child solicitation in an agreement with St. Joseph County Prosecutors. Under Indiana law, Long could face anywhere from one to six years in prison for pleading to the count.

Court documents filed in the initial case also allege Long forcibly kissed a 15-year-old student when the two were alone in a classroom and told her he would have her expelled if she told anyone.

However as part of the deal, prosecutors dismissed two other felonies counts of child seduction and disseminating materials harmful to minors. The agreement also states Long is to have no contact with the victim during the length of his sentence and he will be required to register as a sex offender.

Long was first put on leave by the South Bend school district in December. He was since fired and charged criminally in early March. He is set for sentencing in early November.

State records show Long started working as an educational assistant in the Penn-Harris-Madison School District in 2020 and moved to Clay in 20222.

Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
