guilty plea

A Greene County woman charged with illegally entering the United States Capitol on January 6 announced plans to accept a plea deal in federal court…
A driver who hit and killed two Notre Dame students last October has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated. According to…
A photo of the Capitol building in Washington D.C., the night after rioters violently occupied the Capitol in January 2021. (Courtesy of Garret VanHoy)A…
Friday Michigan's Attorney General announced that the former St. Joseph County (Michigan) prosecutor has pleaded guilty to driving while visibly impaired.…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A white former South Bend police officer whose fatal shooting of a Black man last year roiled then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg's…
A northern Indiana woman has pleaded guilty in the fatal 2018 shooting of a man whose body was dumped in a wooded area. Fifty-two-year-old Cindy Goodwin…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A 26-year-old South Bend man has pleaded guilty to murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend.Marshun Lloyd at a court…
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A former sheriff's captain in northern Indiana charged with lying during an investigation into alleged wage theft by employees he…
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Three former civilian employees of the Eklhart County Sheriff's office who allegedly were compensated for work they didn't perform…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A lawyer who formerly worked in northern Indiana and was charged with scamming elderly investors has pleaded guilty to some…