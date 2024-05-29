Buchanan lawyer pleads guilty to sex crimes against clients

An attorney from Buchanan pleaded guilty last week to multiple sex crimes for forcing women to give him sexual favors in exchange for representing them.

Lanny Fisher — who has made national media appearances and taken on some high-profile cases — admitted to three counts of criminal sexual conduct and two counts of prostitution.

An investigation by Michigan State Police found that dating back to 2010, Fisher forced multiple female clients into performing sex acts as a way of paying for his legal services. He was arrested and charged last spring.

Fisher was originally charged with nine instances of coercing sex acts, including twice with a girl under than 15. However, the plea deal Fisher agreed to on Friday sees him admit to less severe charges.

According to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office, Fisher pleaded guilty to three counts of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of prostitution. The sexual conduct charges carry a maximum of two years in jail on each count, though it's likely he would receive less time than that.

Because Fisher is an attorney in Berrien County, Kalamazoo judge Pamela Lightvoet has been presiding over the case. She will decide Fisher’s sentence in early July.