Former Osceola youth softball coach gets 30 years in prison in child molestation case
Former Osceola youth softball coach Michael Feltz will serve 30 years in prison for child molestation, after pleading guilty to statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl on one of his teams last month.
State business records list 45-year-old Feltz as the president, director and treasurer of OC Crush Fastpitch Corp., a youth travel softball league based in Osceola.
He was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday by St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley. But under a plea deal with prosecutors, 10 years of that sentence will be suspended.
Feltz will also serve 5 years probation once he is released, must register as a sex offender and pay the victim’s family $1,900 in restitution.
Police began investigating Feltz earlier this year after a parent discovered that he was in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl on one of the league’s teams.
Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.
