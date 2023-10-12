© 2023 WVPE
Officials file murder charges in bludgeoning death of 81-year-old woman

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published October 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT
South Bend Police Car
Marek Mazurek
/
WVPE
South Bend Police car

Officials filed murder charges Thursday after an 81-year-old woman died from being beaten.

Judy Annis lived in the 1000 block of Twyckenham Drive and police found her lying in a pool of blood just before 4 a.m. on September 23. Court documents say officers also found 68-year-old Randy Scott in the house, with blood on his clothes.

Court documents say two witnesses saw Scott in the house with Annis in the time before police arrived. Scott was arrested at the scene and charged with assault. Annis was hospitalized after the attack, but succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Scott is now charged with murder and possession of methamphetamine. It is unclear why Scott was at Annis’ house or how the two knew each other. A GoFundMe page set up by Annis’ family says Annis was a “neighborhood granny” who opened her home to anyone in need of help.

Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
