Two declared dead in shooting at hotel near South Bend airport, suspect at large

Two people are dead in South Bend following a shooting at a hotel near the airport.

South Bend officers were called to the Quality Inn on Lincolnway West just before 2 p.m. Thursday for reports of gunshots fired near the hotel.

South Bend police confirm to WVPE that two people were killed in the shooting and a suspect was seen running from the area. Police were in the area for much of Thursday afternoon searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.