Gina Leichty is the first woman to be elected mayor of Goshen

Goshen Mayor Gina Leichty was victorious Tuesday night and will now serve a full four-year term after being selected to step in for former mayor Jeremy Stutsman earlier this year.

Leichty pushed past Republican challenger Ben Rogers, by almost six point. Rogers is the son of Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers.

Leichty is the first woman to be elected mayor of Goshen and she spoke to supporters at the Ignition Music garage in downtown.

“Thank you all Goshen. I look forward to the exciting times ahead and what we will accomplish together. Let’s make it happen,” Leichty said.

The makeup of Goshen’s city council will also be unchanged with Republicans maintain a 4-3 majority. Incumbents Brett Weddell, Don Riegsecker, Doug Nisley, Matt Schrock and Megan Eichorn won handily, with Democratic newcomers Linda Gerber and Phil Lederach joining them.