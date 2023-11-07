Murder charges filed in Beacon Heights stabbing

Officials have now filed criminal charges in connection to both homicides over the weekend at the Beacon Heights Apartment complex.

A fight between two men in front of multiple witnesses is the scenario which led to the stabbing death of 39-year-old Martinez Lambert, according to court documents.

On Saturday just before 3 p.m., officers were called to the entrance of Beacon Heights Apartments for reports of a stabbing. While speaking with witnesses on scene, officers saw a man matching the description of the suspect and arrested him.

That man — 39-year-old Joseph Williams — is now charged with murder. Court documents say Williams and Lambert got into an argument in the parking lot of the complex, which eventually escalated into Williams getting a knife and allegedly stabbing Lambert.

Documents also say Lambert was on the phone with his cousin at the time of the fight and his cousin told police he heard Lambert say he was tired of being disrespected and then followed sounds of a scuffle.

The fatal stabbing was the second homicide that occurred at the apartment complex this past week. Prosecutors have already filed murder charges against Juwan Dockery, 39, for his alleged role in the shooting of Khalyiah Bell, 39, on Friday.

The incidents appear to be unconnected.