Elkhart Democrats nearly sweep city council in big night

Election Night in Elkhart saw Democrats celebrating big gains on the city’s council, taking a 5-4 majority and turning it into a 8-1 majority by the end of the night.

Democrat Aaron Mishler narrowly held onto the 1st District over Republican Nicole Read, while familiar faces for the Democrats in Alex Holtz and Tonda Hines ousted Republican incumbents Megan Baughman and Lewis Anne Deputy.

Holtz was unsuccessful for an at-large bid in 2019, while Hines has served on the council in the past, though the margin of victory for Hines was just 14 votes.

Joining them is Chad Crabtree, who ran unopposed to flip the 2nd District Democratic for the first time in years. Crabtree is the chair of the county’s Democratic Party and said he had high hopes for the night.

“We’re going to be keeping the mayor’s race in Elkhart. We’re going to keep that majority, hopefully expand it,” Crabtree said.

David Henke is now the sole Republican on the council, easily winning the 3rd District. Henke and fellow council member Dwight Fish got into aheated argument earlier this year at a council meeting. Fish also easily won his reelection bid.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson also cruised to a second term in office, winning uncontested. Republican Debra Barrett won the clerk's race unopposed.