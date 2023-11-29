North Liberty Republican launches St. Joe County commissioner bid

A North Liberty electrician and business owner says he’s filed his candidacy for the St. Joseph County commissioner seat being vacated by Republican Deb Fleming.

On his Facebook page, Tom McCormick has posted an image of his candidacy declaration form, which he would need to have filed with county Republican Party Chair Tyler Gillean.

If he’s elected, it won’t be McCormick’s first time serving the community in a leadership position.

McCormick, a 51-year-old married father of three grown children, is a union electrician who owns McCormick Electrical Services Inc.. But he’s also a volunteer firefighter. He serves on the Liberty Township board. He’s a past president of the North Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce. He’s a past winner of North Liberty’s annual Community Person of the Year.

That information all comes from McCormick’s extensive campaign website. He did not immediately reply to WVPE’s interview request.

Fleming announced her resignation November 21, effective at the end of January, so that she can seek treatment for an undisclosed medical condition. State party rules give Gillean, the county party chair, 30 days after an elected office is vacated to conduct a party caucus. That’s a meeting where party precinct committee leaders vote for candidates to fill an elected office that opens up between elections.

It was unclear whether any other Republicans are interested in serving out the rest of Fleming’s term, which runs through the end of next year.



