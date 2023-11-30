New Carlisle residents asked for input to plan town's growth

Local government planners are inviting New Carlisle residents to an open house next week to share how they’d like to see the town develop over the next two decades.

Since 2019 the Michiana Area Council of Governments, known as MACOG, has led a comprehensive planning process for the town. In this phase of the process, there will be two sessions Tuesday at the New Carlisle Public Library: from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The public will be asked to view and give feedback on a Future Character Map. The map outlines different types of desired land development and land use in and around the town. Residents also are asked to weigh in on short-term priorities by taking a survey.

Donny Ritsema, MACOG’s senior community development planner, says planning for the town has become even more important in light of all the industrial development, known as the Indiana Enterprise Center, or IEC, that’s taking shape east of the town.

But it’s also more than that.

"We're trying to convey the message that the town of New Carlisle is not just the IEC," Ritsema says. "They're their own identity, their own image, their own destination, but within this destination is this large employment center."

Can’t make it Tuesday? You can also view the map, answer the survey and give feedback online.

