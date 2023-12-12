Goshen schools name permanent superintendent

Goshen Community Schools have named a permanent superintendent who already has familiarity with the district

Jim DuBois has been the acting superintendent for Goshen schools since former administrator Stephen Hope, who left in the summer.

During that time, the district says he’s displayed quality leadership and DuBois on Monday was named as the district’s permanent superintendent.

"Together, we will build on the strong foundation that has been laid and strive for continued excellence in education,” DuBois said in a statement.

The district conducted a search, but settled on DuBois, who has been a principal in the Penn Harris Madison and Baugo school systems and served as the Baugo district’s superintendent from 2008 till 2019.