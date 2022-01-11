-
A video circulating on the social media app TikTok has led to arrests and closures at local schools.The video references a threat to school safety “for…
-
The Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network plans to move part of its operations into Goshen Community Schools. The homeless services network plans to…
-
Goshen High School is suspending its wrestling program for at least 10 days after multiple students and a coach tested positive for COVID-19.In a news…
-
The Goshen Community Schools Board approved an agreement Monday night that could help the district recruit more teachers.At the board’s Oct. 14 meeting,…
-
The Goshen Community School Board approved three resolutions Monday evening to issue a three-year, $2.7 million general obligation bond. The money will be…
-
Starting Thursday, Sept. 9, students, staff and visitors at all Goshen Community Schools will have to wear a mask indoors. Kindergarten through sixth…
-
Starting Monday, Aug. 23, Goshen Community Schools students at the following schools will have to wear a mask indoors: Chamberlain Elementary…
-
Goshen Community Schools is requiring masks for all staff and visitors at the district’s K-6 schools.The move is in accordance with pandemic guidance from…
-
The South Bend Community School Corporation is the most recent local school district to decide how it will reopen for the 2021-2022 school year. The…
-
Goshen Community Schools is investing in after-school care and tutoring for students at risk of learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic after receiving…