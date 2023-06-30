Goshen superintendent Steve Hope latest in area to announce resignation

Another area superintendent is retiring. The last day for Goshen Community Schools’ Superintendent, Steven Hope, is July 31.

The school board says it intends to do a thorough search for the next superintendent and further details will be forthcoming. School board president Roger Nafziger in a statement, said Hope is retiring.

“We want to thank Dr. Hope for his leadership and commitment to Goshen Community Schools and to the residents of Goshen," said Nafziger. "His time in Goshen was spent leading our district through some very difficult and uncertain times. His steadfast commitment to the safety of our students and staff allowed all of us to return to school during the pandemic. Additionally, his strong leadership helped us through a tenuous financial situation. We appreciate what he has done for Goshen Schools and wish him the best in his retirement.”

In written statement, Hope thanked the board for his time at the helm of Goshen. Hope has been with the district since 2017 after serving as principal of Penn High School.

“I have appreciated the past few years working in the Goshen school district and it has been the highlight of my career. I have enjoyed collaborating with Goshen administrators, board members, staff, students, and families," Hope said. "I will continue to be supportive of Goshen Schools and wish only the best for all students and staff.”

Hope joins the ranks of several other superintendents who’ve left their positions including those from Dowagiac, Edwardsburg and Elkhart. However, Benton Harbor Schools now has a new leader, who’s a familiar face. Dr. Kelvin Butts’ went from interim to permanent superintendent.