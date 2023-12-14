© 2023 WVPE
The Sauce with Dawn Burns
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 35: Kelly Burgèt of UZIMA! Drum and Dance, Vocalist Johnny ‘JD’ Davis and Singer Songwriter Anna p.s.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 14, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST
Left: UZIMA! Drum and Dance Top Right: Johnny 'JD' Davis Bottom Right: Anna p.s.
Photos provided by UZIMA! Drum and Dance, Johnny 'JD' Davis, Anna p.s.
Left: UZIMA! Drum and Dance Top Right: Johnny 'JD' Davis Bottom Right: Anna p.s.

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's January installment, Monday January 8th at 7 p.m. eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.” Visit cfscj.org
