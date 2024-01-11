A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)
‘The Sauce’ EP 36: Featuring Aviva Hakanoglu, Angie Wells and Bryan Eng
Returning for its February installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, February 12th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode features Aviva Hakanoglu from The Euclid Quartet, acclaimed jazz singer and Emmy Award-nominated Makeup Artist Angie Wells, and New York jazz musician and actor Bryan Eng.
Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.