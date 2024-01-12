Republican Tony Hazen seeks county commissioner seat after winning council seat

Republican Mishawaka Common Council member Tony Hazen has his eyes on the soon-to-be-open St. Joe County Commissioner seat, right after winning re-election to the council Nov. 7.

Hazen served 23 years on the Mishawaka Police Department, including a stint as chief from 1997 to 2003. After his retirement, he owned a local chain of convenience stores before selling them a year ago.

Now he’s looking to fill Commissioner Deb Fleming’s seat when she resigns Jan. 31 to seek treatment for a medical condition. Hazen has filed his candidacy to finish out her term, which runs through the end of the year, at a Jan. 20 county Republican Party caucus.

It was unclear if anyone else is running in the caucus. Party Chair Tyler Gillean has ignored WVPE’s interview requests since Fleming’s announcement.

If Hazen wins the caucus, the party will need to caucus again to find someone to serve his council term. Hazen said his wife, LouAnn, who lost her race for Mishawaka city clerk to Democratic incumbent Debbie Ladyga-Block Nov. 7, may run for his seat at that second caucus.

If elected, Hazen says he would focus on public safety, working to support the sheriff’s department to help convince residents that they’re often safer than they think.

"And we can do that," Hazen said. "I think one of the best programs we started in Mishawaka was the Neighborhood Enforcement Team, where police were out and engaging."

Hazen also has filed for the commissioner seat in this year’s two elections. So far he has one opponent in the May 7 Republican Primary, North Liberty business owner Tom McCormick.