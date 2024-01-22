© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

January 6th: An American Story - An "Our Body Politic" Special

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published January 22, 2024 at 1:25 PM EST

Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at 7 PM

Our Body Politic Host Farai Chideya gives an exclusive look at the story behind the January 6th Committee as told by its investigators of color from its first-ever audio documentary: “January 6th: An American Story.” We’ll hear from investigators like senior counsel and senior advisor Candyce Phoenix. January 6th Committee Chair, Congressman Bennie Thompson, Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland, and former Congressman Adam Kinzinger join Farai to unpack to work of the committee, the threats to democracy, and the work that still lies ahead.
Tags
WVPE News Speical ProgrammingMonday night specialfeaturesFeatureJan. 6January 6 commission