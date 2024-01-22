January 6th: An American Story - An "Our Body Politic" Special

Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at 7 PM

Our Body Politic Host Farai Chideya gives an exclusive look at the story behind the January 6th Committee as told by its investigators of color from its first-ever audio documentary: “January 6th: An American Story.” We’ll hear from investigators like senior counsel and senior advisor Candyce Phoenix. January 6th Committee Chair, Congressman Bennie Thompson, Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland, and former Congressman Adam Kinzinger join Farai to unpack to work of the committee, the threats to democracy, and the work that still lies ahead.

