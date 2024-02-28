‘The Sauce Live’ EP 2 from Ignition Music Garage: Featuring 2023 JMA Artist of the Year Abbie Thomas March 25th at 7pm eastern

'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. This episode highlights Abbie Thomas, the 2023 JMA Artist of the Year, delivering a captivating performance at Ignition Music Garage in Goshen, Indiana. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.