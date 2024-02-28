A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)
‘The Sauce Live’ EP 2 from Ignition Music Garage: Featuring 2023 JMA Artist of the Year Abbie Thomas March 25th at 7pm eastern
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. This episode highlights Abbie Thomas, the 2023 JMA Artist of the Year, delivering a captivating performance at Ignition Music Garage in Goshen, Indiana. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.