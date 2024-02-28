© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Sauce with Dawn Burns
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce Live’ with Dawn Burns from The Acorn Theatre EP 1: Featuring The Erly March 18th at 7pm

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published February 28, 2024 at 10:04 AM EST
The Erly
Photo provided by The Erly
The Erly

'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. This episode highlights The Erly and their performance at The Acorn Theatre in Three Oaks Michigan. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

CFSJC
CFSJC
“The Sauce Live” is made possible in part with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County. Visit cfsjc.org
Tags
WVPE News Dawn BurnsThe SauceKarl SmithpodcastsFeaturefeatures