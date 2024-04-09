© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Joseph Township police fatally shoot semitruck driver who crashed into residence

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published April 9, 2024 at 3:45 PM EDT

For the second time in two weeks, law enforcement personnel in St. Joseph Township area have shot and killed a person.

After 7 p.m. on Monday, officers with the St. Joseph Township Police Department were called to check on a semi-truck driver near Carronde Park which is near Fair Plain.

According to Michigan State Police, who are now investigating the incident, the driver drove into a police car and then rammed into a house on Riverbend Drive.

Scanner traffic from that point reflects a bizarre scene with officers attempting to find the driver of the truck, who apparently took off on foot.

State police say St. Joseph Township officers located the driver — a 42-year-old man from Tennessee — but a “violent altercation” occurred where the officer fatally shot the man.

The officer is on paid leave pending an investigation and received treatment for minor injuries.

Monday’s incident comes after a Michigan State Trooper fatally shot a suspect during a traffic stop in Benton Harbor. That person allegedly struck an officer with their car, causing police to shoot.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team St. Joseph MIpolice shootingsemi-trailers
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
See stories by Marek Mazurek