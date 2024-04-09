St. Joseph Township police fatally shoot semitruck driver who crashed into residence

For the second time in two weeks, law enforcement personnel in St. Joseph Township area have shot and killed a person.

After 7 p.m. on Monday, officers with the St. Joseph Township Police Department were called to check on a semi-truck driver near Carronde Park which is near Fair Plain.

According to Michigan State Police, who are now investigating the incident, the driver drove into a police car and then rammed into a house on Riverbend Drive.

Scanner traffic from that point reflects a bizarre scene with officers attempting to find the driver of the truck, who apparently took off on foot.

State police say St. Joseph Township officers located the driver — a 42-year-old man from Tennessee — but a “violent altercation” occurred where the officer fatally shot the man.

The officer is on paid leave pending an investigation and received treatment for minor injuries.

Monday’s incident comes after a Michigan State Trooper fatally shot a suspect during a traffic stop in Benton Harbor. That person allegedly struck an officer with their car, causing police to shoot.