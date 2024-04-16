Elkhart County to spend $1.5 million to replace bridge over Baugo Creek

With a federal grant already in place, Elkhart County Commissioners this week approved $1.5 million to replace the County Road 26 bridge over Baugo Creek.

Highway officials say the current bridge’s concrete is worn out and has been in need of repairs for years. With commissioners unanimously approving the funding, bidding can start this fall and construction on a new bridge will begin in 2025, per Elkhart County Engineer Charlie McKenzie.

“The bridge itself is posted at 15 tons," McKenzie told commissioners. "It’s needed to be replaced for a number of years. We’re ready to get that going and get it replaced next year.”

The new bridge will be about 30 feet longer and the road will be straightened a little for better visibility for drivers going over the creek.

The total cost to replace the bridge is around $2.9 million, with $1.7 million coming from federal money. The Indiana Department of Transportation will handle bidding the work out.

The county is also spending money on a couple other bridge repair projects,most notably improving County Road 142 over Turkey Creek near Near Paris.

