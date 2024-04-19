South Bend school board approves lease for new Career Hub

Last month, South Bend schools zeroed in converting space in the Studebaker building for a new county-wide career hub, which would offer technical and career-focused courses to high schoolers.

This week the school board approved a 20-year lease that allows construction to begin in early July. Rent for the 40,000-square foot space will start at $5 per square foot and escalate each year.

Together with utilities and other maintenance, the district will pay close to $1.6 million on average to lease the career hub, which board member John Anella said is significantly cheaper than building on a new site.

“I like that the lease keeps us from spending a lot of capital up front. The lease price is very competitive,” Anella said.

The lease would also allow the career hub to expand up to 15,000 more square feet of space as interest grows. Though opponents of the plan have questioned if there will be enough demand to fill the large building.

The career center would offer classes focused on specific trades or technical skills that aren’t easily taught at a traditional high school. Students would spend part of the day at the career center and part of the day at their home high school doing English, math and other traditional subjects. Students can earn college credit or industry specific certifications through coursework there.

South Bend schools hope students from other districts will also get career training at the hub. South Bend would receive money for every student from outside the district.