'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. This episode highlights The Erly and their performance at The Acorn Theatre in Three Oaks Michigan. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.
‘The Sauce Live’ EP 5 presents Brad Billmaier's Artificer Quartet in concert at Merrimans’ Playhouse
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast. Episode 5 airs Monday May 20th at 7 p.m. eastern. This episode presents Brad Billmaier's Artificer Quartet in concert at Merrimans’ Playhouse in South Bend IN. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.