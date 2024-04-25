© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dawn Burns
The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. This episode highlights The Erly and their performance at The Acorn Theatre in Three Oaks Michigan. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 5 presents Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts from The Acorn Theatre

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published April 25, 2024 at 11:34 AM EDT
Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts
Phots provided by Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts
Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts

'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast. Episode 5 airs Monday May 20th at 7 p.m. eastern. This episode presents Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts in concert from The Acorn Theatre in Three Oaks MI. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

CFSJC
“The Sauce Live” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team The SauceDawn BurnspodcastspodcastFeaturefeaturesKarl Smith