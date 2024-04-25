© 2024 WVPE
Dawn Burns
The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. This episode highlights The Erly and their performance at The Acorn Theatre in Three Oaks Michigan. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 6 presents Brad Billmaier's Artificer Quartet in concert at Merrimans’ Playhouse

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published April 25, 2024 at 11:40 AM EDT
Brad Billmaier
Photo provided by Brad Billmaier
Brad Billmaier

'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast. Episode 6 airs Monday May 27th at 7 p.m. eastern. This episode presents Brad Billmaier's Artificer Quartet in concert at Merrimans’ Playhouse in South Bend IN. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

CFSJC
“The Sauce Live” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
