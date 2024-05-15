St. Joe County council to vote on Migliore as next health officer

St. Joseph County leaders Wednesday announced they’ll hold a special meeting in a couple weeks to consider hiring the county’s next health officer.

The finalist is a familiar face.

The St. Joseph County Council has scheduled a May 28 meeting to vote on whether Dr. Michelle Migliore should serve as the county’s next health officer. Migliore is now the county Board of Health’s vice president.

The position has been vacant since Dr. Diana Purushotham resigned two months ago to follow her husband’s new job out of the area. Purushotham was health officer for six months, having replaced Dr. Robert Einterz, who clashed with the Republican-controlled county council and commissioners.

Dr. Mark Fox, who led the health department through the pandemic, said he’s thrilled that Migliore is being considered for the position, which pays the county’s largest salary of $250,000. Migliore, a Democrat, was appointed to the board by Republican Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood.

Fox said Migliore's apparent lack of interest in partisan politics, along with her many years of board experience and her clinical experience as a family doctor, make her a solid choice to lead the department.

"I have experienced her to be thoughtful and a very good listener, and takes in a lot of information, and then speaks when she has something to say," Fox said. "I just think her temperament is an important skill for a health officer in stepping into this role."