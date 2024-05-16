© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Sauce with Dawn Burns
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 40: Featuring musicans Kris Brownlee, Connie Han and Zac Zinger

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published May 16, 2024 at 10:47 AM EDT
Left: Kris Brownlee Center: Connie Han Right: Zac Zinger
Connie Han photo by Robert Lynden
/
Photos provided by Kris Brownlee, Connie Han and Zac Zinger
Left: Kris Brownlee Center: Connie Han Right: Zac Zinger

Returning for its June installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, June 10th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode features multi-instrumentalist/composer/producer Kris Brownlee, pianist /composer Connie Han and multi-talented performer Zac Zinger. Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithfeaturesFeaturepodcastpodcasts