‘The Sauce’ EP 40: Featuring musicans Kris Brownlee, Connie Han and Zac Zinger

Returning for its June installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, June 10th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode features multi-instrumentalist/composer/producer Kris Brownlee, pianist /composer Connie Han and multi-talented performer Zac Zinger. Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.