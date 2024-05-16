A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)
‘The Sauce’ EP 40: Featuring musicans Kris Brownlee, Connie Han and Zac Zinger
Returning for its June installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, June 10th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode features multi-instrumentalist/composer/producer Kris Brownlee, pianist /composer Connie Han and multi-talented performer Zac Zinger. Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.