Elkhart renovates and reopens historic tower at High Dive Park

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 30, 2024 at 5:32 PM EDT
The newly renovated tower at High Dive Park in Elkhart. The city will host a grand reopening for the tower Saturday, June 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The newly renovated tower at High Dive Park in Elkhart. The city will host a grand reopening for the tower Saturday, June 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Provided/Elkhart County Historical Society
Provided/Elkhart County Historical Society
Provided/Elkhart County Historical Society
Provided/Elkhart County Historical Society
High Dive Park also featured a toboggan run that was open all year.
High Dive Park also featured a toboggan run that was open all year.
Provided/Elkhart County Historical Society
High Dive Park also featured a toboggan run that was open all year.
High Dive Park also featured a toboggan run that was open all year.
Provided/Elkhart County Historical Society
Provided/Elkhart County Historical Society

After closing it for safety reasons more than 25 years ago, the city of Elkhart is reopening the tower at High Dive Park after renovating it.

There will be a ribbon cutting and other offerings at the park on Saturday.

Located northwest of Beardsley Avenue and Jackson Street, Elkhart’s High Dive Park has a long and fascinating history. Entrepreneur Charlie Fieldhouse created the park in 1940 when he bought a gravel quarry and dammed Christiana Creek. He deepened the pit to 20 feet, installed a high dive, and a popular spot was born.

Fieldhouse had built a 45-foot Dutch-style windmill in the park. He sold the land to the city in 1958. In 1977 the city removed the tower’s windmill structure and added an observation deck.

On Thursday Tammy MIller was there with her grandkids to show them a park she loved growing up in.

"That's exciting," Miller said. "When we were kids we would spend a lot of time at High Dive Park and I was always able to go to the top. 24 hours a day you get up there to the top. Uh, girls and boys would go up to the top and just ... hang out."

That won’t be allowed any more. The tower will still be locked but parks staff will be available to give tours from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Sundays of each month through Labor Day.

Saturday’s grand reopening will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
