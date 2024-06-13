‘The Sauce’ EP 41: Featuring Phillip Michael Scales, Rebecca Jade, Debbie Grattan and Natalie Rarick.

Returning for its June installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, July 8th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode features singer-songwriter Phillip Michael Scales, composer vocalist Rebecca Jade and voice actors Debbie Grattan and Natalie Rarick. Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.