A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)
‘The Sauce’ EP 41: Featuring Phillip Michael Scales, Rebecca Jade, Debbie Grattan and Natalie Rarick.
Returning for its June installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, July 8th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode features singer-songwriter Phillip Michael Scales, composer vocalist Rebecca Jade and voice actors Debbie Grattan and Natalie Rarick. Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.