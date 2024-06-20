Beacon to build $22 million facility in downtown Mishawaka

Beacon has clinics all over Michiana, but this week the healthcare company announced plans to come to downtown Mishawaka with a major new outpatient center.

In a press release, Beacon said it plans to build on the northeast corner of Lincoln Way East and Church Street across from the Mishawaka Public Library. That corner housed the office of former congresswoman Jackie Walorski and the business office for Mishawaka Utilities sits at the bottom of the hill nearby.

The building will have over 25,000 feet of space and is estimated to cost close to $22 million.

Beacon's plans for the center include specialty services like ultrasounds and mammograms in addition to MRI, X-ray and CT scan machines. Those will go on the second level with the ground floor set aside for a variety of physical therapy spaces and primary care physicians.

"This new location is driven by growing patient demand not only for care close to home, but also for convenient access to outpatient services, including physician visits, procedures, diagnostics and imaging,” said Diane Maas, Beacon's Chief Strategy and Digital Growth Officer in a written statement. “Building in the heart of downtown Mishawaka underscores our commitment to improving patient access and delivering convenient health care."

Beacon says demolition work starts in August and the center is scheduled to open in early 2026.