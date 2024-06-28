Federal grant to start work on Mishawaka-Elkhart path

The community’s long-held desire to connect pedestrian trails in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties is getting a boost from the Biden Administration’s infrastructure initiative.

Former South Bend Mayor and current U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made the announcement earlier this week: Biden’s $108 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes more than $800,000 to begin planning a trail to connect Mishawaka and Elkhart’s riverwalks.

The new trail will bridge an 11-mile gap between the two trails. The project also will evaluate electrical vehicle charging stations and bike share docks at trailheads.

The new trail will need to run from Mishawaka’s Merrifield Park to Capital Avenue and then from Capital to downtown Elkhart.

MACOG is the local agency receiving the grant money. That’s the Michiana Area Council of Governments, which coordinates regional transportation planning.

"Both of those trail systems right now are great assets to our community, but filling in this 11-mile gap could be extremely transformative," said James Turnwald, MACOG executive director. "Going back to 2016 when we did our first active transportation plan as a region, there was a big desire amongst our communities, and amongst the public, to try and connect these two trail systems."

The process will include yet-to-be-scheduled public hearings. Turnwald advises people who want to track the project and provide input to follow MACOG on social media, and monitor crosswaytrails.com.