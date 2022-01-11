-
Indiana will get more than $127 million from the federal government to improve its drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. The funding comes from…
-
Michigan will get about $10 billion from the bipartisan federal infrastructure package. As part of the weekly series MichMash, Jake Neher and Cheyna Roth…
-
Southwest Michigan congressman Fred Upton says his office has been getting death threats since he voted for the bipartisan infrastructure last week.Upton,…
-
About $47 billion in the federal infrastructure bill will go to make communities in the U.S. more resilient to things like flooding, drought, and extreme…
-
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) visited West Lafayette Friday to promote the $3.5 trillion dollar budget resolution currently moving through…
-
Amtrak wants to re-establish service between Louisville and Indianapolis, a route it used to service until 2003. The route would include stops in…
-
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited northwest Indiana Monday to tell local leaders to start planning ways to use money from the federal…
-
U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) will oppose the bipartisan, federal infrastructure bill when it comes up for a vote soon in the Senate.The current…
-
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) says while he supports certain investments in the federal infrastructure bill, he doesn’t believe the federal government has…
-
Unions across Indiana rallied Friday to pressure Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun into voting for pro-union legislation. The Protecting the Right to…