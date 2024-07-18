Health department offers back-to-school shots on the go

With a month left before school starts back up, the St. Joseph County Health Department is again making it easier to get your kids immunized.

The department’s mobile immunization team offers vaccines required by law for public school students in kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades.

Jodie Pairitz is director of nursing at the health department. She says they’re still looking for events and nonprofits interested in hosting the mobile clinics, which are an effort to meet busy parents where they are.

"Our mobile team is ready to go and we want to work every day," Pairitz said. "We know that it's hard for people to get off work, so we like to have community events and be at community events. We take private insurance, Medicaid, and no insurance. We will take anyone and everyone."

You can find the next mobile clinic on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Healthlinc in South Bend. As of Thursday the department had seven mobile immunization clinics scheduled.