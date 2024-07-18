© 2024 WVPE
Health department offers back-to-school shots on the go

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 18, 2024 at 3:47 PM EDT
Justin Hicks

With a month left before school starts back up, the St. Joseph County Health Department is again making it easier to get your kids immunized.

The department’s mobile immunization team offers vaccines required by law for public school students in kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades.

Jodie Pairitz is director of nursing at the health department. She says they’re still looking for events and nonprofits interested in hosting the mobile clinics, which are an effort to meet busy parents where they are.

"Our mobile team is ready to go and we want to work every day," Pairitz said. "We know that it's hard for people to get off work, so we like to have community events and be at community events. We take private insurance, Medicaid, and no insurance. We will take anyone and everyone."

You can find the next mobile clinic on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Healthlinc in South Bend. As of Thursday the department had seven mobile immunization clinics scheduled.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team immunizationSt. Joseph County Health Department
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
