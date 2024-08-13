© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Health officials seek donations to keep kids in class

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 13, 2024 at 3:32 PM EDT
During one day in April 2022, Indiana school bus drivers reported 2,041 stop-arm violations, according to the National School Bus Illegal Passing Driver Survey.
Dylan Peers McCoy
/
WFYI
St. Joseph County Health Department is asking the public to donate basic health items, snacks and clothing so that students who have accidents and health needs during the day don't miss as much class time.

St. Joseph County health officials have launched a new way to give more kids what they need to excel in school this year, and you can help.

In her newly created position as School Health Liaison at the St. Joseph County Health Department, Ashley Helman has been logging a lot of miles. She’s been meeting with nurses and aides who work at the county’s nearly 100 schools to learn more about students’ health needs.

What Helman’s found is that many students are missing critical class time because they lack basic health items. So the health department is asking the public to donate them. The needed items are broken down into four focus areas:

Hygiene, meaning things like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and deodorant; high-protein snacks to moderate blood sugar for kids with diabetes; and clothing, especially pants, underwear, and socks in case of accidents. There’s also a lot of “period poverty,” which calls for more feminine hygiene products, pants and underwear.

Helman said some school nurses have had to dip into their own pockets to buy high-protein snacks like string cheese, nuts and meat sticks for kids with diabetes.

"Nurses are sharing the kids are in their office for hours at a time waiting for those basic things that they need just to get back into the classroom," Helman said.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team St. Joseph County Health Departmentschool nursesPovertychild poverty
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott