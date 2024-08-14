Buchanan mayor quits after months of arguing with critics

Buchanan city commissioners must pick a new commissioner and mayor after Mayor Sean Denison announced his resignation.

Controversy has been roiling in Buchanan city government since last fall when Mayor Sean Denison, on the city attorney’s advice, suspended City Manager Ben Eldridge. Denison says the paid suspension was simply needed to give the city attorney some time to investigate complaints that city employees had made against Eldridge.

But a group of city critics filed to recall Denison over the suspension. He had been set to face former city commissioner Scott King in a recall vote on the November ballot.

Denison’s resignation at Monday night’s commission meeting takes that race off the ballot. Because his term doesn’t end until 2026, city commissioners have 30 days to pick a commissioner to take over as mayor. City government is nonpartisan in Michigan. People interested can get an application from the city clerk.

Denison says the city won’t address its problems, especially its outdated water and sewer infrastructure, until more people get involved or at least informed.

"It got to the point where I didn't even want to go," Denison said. "The joy that I used to have in serving my community was really gone.

"Part of the solution is that people need to just stop watching social media and paying attention to it, and actually get involved. And then they would realize that the majority of the people in the city of Buchanan are good people who are trying to do good things."