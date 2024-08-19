© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elkhart bans homeless from camping on public property

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 19, 2024 at 4:58 PM EDT

The Elkhart Common Council Tuesday voted 6-2 for a bill banning the homeless from camping on public property.

The Elkhart Common Council began to consider the bill last August, after the city of Goshen had enacted a similar ordinance, but tabled it after some people raised concerns about its constitutionality.

But on June 28 the Supreme Court upheld such a ban by the town of Grant’s Pass, Oregon. That news prompted Council President Arvis Dawson to bring the bill up again.

The ban will empower the city to remove from public spaces any “camping equipment,” such as tents and sleeping bags, along with other belongings. The city will need to give 48 hours notice before the removal, the posting must state where the items have been moved to, and the city must hold them for at least 60 days for retrieval. The city can immediately dispose of items it regards as trash or that pose a safety threat.

Federal courts have upheld such bans if homeless shelter beds are available. Following that precedent, the ordinance only allows the city to enforce the ban if there’s space available at the Faith Mission homeless shelter in Elkhart.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team homelesscampingSupreme CourtElkhart Common Council
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott