Police asks public's help in catching alleged shooter

It’s been over a month since South Bend police charged a teenager for fatally shooting another teenager in June. Police have been unable to find the suspect and are asking the public’s help.

On June 14 in the backyard of a southeast side home, prosecutors say 16-year-old Alyyus Enoexpettiford’s young life came to an end. He’d been hanging in the yard with a group of friends when police say 19-year-old Derrick Myles rode up on a bicycle and approached them.

Police say Myles accused the group of throwing rocks at his relatives’ house. St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter says when Enoexpettiford, who didn’t know Myles, denied the accusation, they began arguing. Myles pulled out a gun and shot him in the head.

Myles then ran away, leaving the bike behind. The bike led police to Myles, who had been living in South Bend but also has connections to Chicago.

Cotter says he unsealed the case Thursday and Myles is considered armed and dangerous.

"I can't emphasize more strongly," Cotter said. "If you know where he is, please let us know. Don't confront him. Contact law enforcement and if a court finds him guilty, then so be it."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 574-235-9201 or to call Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

