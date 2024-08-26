St. Joseph County issues heat advisory for Tuesday

With temperatures expected to reach the upper 90s and a heat index surpassing 100, the St. Joseph County Department of Health has issued a heat advisory for Tuesday. The extreme heat poses serious, life-threatening health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations, including young children, older adults, individuals with chronic conditions, and the homeless.

The Health Department recommends staying indoors if possible. If outdoor activity is necessary, individuals should take precautions , such as staying hydrated, using sunscreen, and wearing appropriate clothing.

Local libraries and the city of South Bend’s community centers are open as cooling centers. The homeless population is particularly at risk of heat-related injuries. There are 11 locations within South Bend that provide homelessness resources.

Temperatures are expected to slightly decrease on Wednesday, with highs in the low 90s and the heat index falling below 100. By Thursday, the high temperature is projected to be in the low 80s.