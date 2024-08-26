© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Joseph County issues heat advisory for Tuesday

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published August 26, 2024 at 2:57 PM EDT
Temperatures on the rise
Provided
As the temperature and heat index rises, so does the risk of heat-related injuries.

With temperatures expected to reach the upper 90s and a heat index surpassing 100, the St. Joseph County Department of Health has issued a heat advisory for Tuesday. The extreme heat poses serious, life-threatening health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations, including young children, older adults, individuals with chronic conditions, and the homeless.

The Health Department recommends staying indoors if possible. If outdoor activity is necessary, individuals should take precautions, such as staying hydrated, using sunscreen, and wearing appropriate clothing.

Local libraries and the city of South Bend’s community centers are open as cooling centers. The homeless population is particularly at risk of heat-related injuries. There are 11 locations within South Bend that provide homelessness resources.

Temperatures are expected to slightly decrease on Wednesday, with highs in the low 90s and the heat index falling below 100. By Thursday, the high temperature is projected to be in the low 80s.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team WeatherSt. Jospeh Countyheatadvisoryoverall health
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell