© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Notre Dame to inaugurate Dowd Friday despite his Covid

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 12, 2024 at 3:15 PM EDT
Father Robert A. Dowd (right) replaced Father John Jenkins (left) as the president of the University of Notre Dame.
Provided
Father Robert A. Dowd (right) replaced Father John Jenkins (left) as the president of the University of Notre Dame.

For just the third time in its 182-year history, the University of Notre Dame Friday will inaugurate its new president, the Reverend Robert A. Dowd.

That’s despite Dowd testing positive for Covid Wednesday.

Since its founding in 1842 by Father Edward Sorin, Notre Dame has been led by priest presidents and that’s not changing anytime soon.

Dowd is Notre Dame’s 18th president and the fourth to serve in the past 70 years. It’s only the third inauguration because the university didn’t start having ceremonial inaugurations until 1987. That’s when the Congregation of Holy Cross started letting a lay board of trustees elect the president, following Father Theodore Hesburgh’s 35-year tenure.

On Thursday the university announced that Dowd tested positive for Covid Wednesday after feeling mild cold symptoms for a few days. Dowd will be masked when near others indoors at the various inauguration events, with some minor modifications made to the scheduled programming.

Dowd takes over for Father John Jenkins, who retired in June after 19 years at the helm. He will preside over a 10 a.m. inauguration Mass at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, and an inauguration ceremony is set for 2:45 at Purcell Pavilion.

Both events will be live streamed but the public cannot attend the Mass in person.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Notre DameRev John JenkinsReverend Robert A. DowdInauguration
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott