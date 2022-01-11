-
Now-former Vice President Mike Pence flew to his hometown Columbus, Ind., today after attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration.Supporters greeted the…
-
On Jan. 20, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Shortly after the ceremony, Congressional representatives from Northern…
-
Vice President Kamala Harris has now taken on a role that would have typically been performed by the outgoing president.Harris and her husband, second…
-
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are being sworn in as the president and vice president of the United States. Watch the ceremony, inaugural address and other…
-
COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will be returning to his southern Indiana hometown Wednesday afternoon following the inauguration of…
-
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced today that she will attend the inauguration Wednesday.(You can read the release below.) LANSING – Governor…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Airbnb says it will review reservations in Lansing ahead of expected demonstrations at Michigan's state Capitol and may cancel…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb is shutting down state government buildings in Indianapolis for most of next week. He said it’s out of “an abundance of caution”…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About 600 Indiana National Guard soldiers are being sent to Washington, D.C., to help with security for next week’s inauguration of…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb says Indiana is prepared ahead of potential protests this weekend stemming from last week’s insurrection in Washington, D.C.The FBI is…