Prosecutors formally charge suspect in Goshen school threat

Prosecutors have formally charged an 18-year-old with intimidation for a Facebook post allegedly threatening gun violence at Goshen High School. He could be in jail for a while.

Andre Brandon Smith remained in the Elkhart County Jail Monday morning on two counts of Level 6 felony intimidation. Elkhart Circuit Judge Michael Christofeno has granted Prosecutor Vicki Becker’s request to hold Smith on a $750,000 bond.

Prosecutors say the 18-year-old made the threats Wednesday in the Nosy Neighbors of Michiana Facebook group. The post read, “Goshen High School students be ready” followed by three gun emojis and three purple devil face emojis. He also commented, “My friend will take care of GPD also be ready boys in blue.”

Court records say Smith told police he wanted to “scare people that were mean to others.” He said he struggles with mental illness and has depression. Prosecutors have not mentioned Smith having access to any weapons or having a plan.

But in an interview with WVPE Monday, Becker noted the state is only charging Smith with making the threats. It doesn’t need to prove he had real intent or means to carry them out.

Smith’s case is set for an initial court hearing Thursday.